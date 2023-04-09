Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Acquires 590 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 219.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,413,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,462,474,000 after acquiring an additional 871,683 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,182,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,963,221,000 after purchasing an additional 499,204 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,375,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $562,220,000 after purchasing an additional 158,961 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 9.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,390,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,172,000 after buying an additional 384,500 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 11.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,420,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,627,000 after buying an additional 342,056 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on ES shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ES stock opened at $80.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.56. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $70.54 and a 12 month high of $94.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.46.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.83%.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In related news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total value of $153,166.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,747.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

