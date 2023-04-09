Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Purchases 2,983 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,605 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 3.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 19,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 4.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BWXT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

BWX Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

BWXT stock opened at $62.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.78 and a 1-year high of $64.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.54.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $624.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.18 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 10.67%. BWX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.38%.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the Government Operations and Commercial Operations segments. The Government Operations segment manufactures naval nuclear reactors, including the related nuclear fuel, for the U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program for use in submarines and aircraft carriers.

