Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Buys Shares of 6,131 Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,131 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 9.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 289,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 23,788 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 20.0% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 170,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 28,457 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 14.1% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 966,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,735,000 after buying an additional 119,108 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 33.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,566,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,539,000 after acquiring an additional 6,214,626 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 28.2% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 31,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 6,832 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on HBAN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.50 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.14.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

In related news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,303.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

HBAN opened at $11.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.06. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.46 and a 200 day moving average of $14.05.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 28.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 42.76%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

