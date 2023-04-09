Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Buys Shares of 11,198 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter.

IWM stock opened at $173.89 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $204.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $183.84 and a 200 day moving average of $180.09.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

