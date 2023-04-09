Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $2.17 Million Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,104 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 1.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Xylem by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Xylem by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 335,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,590,000 after purchasing an additional 21,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Xylem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Stock Performance

NYSE XYL opened at $100.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.15, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.08 and a 12-month high of $118.58.

Xylem Increases Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 67.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen upped their target price on Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Xylem from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.80.

Insider Activity at Xylem

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $5,527,900.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $28,235,909.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $5,527,900.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $28,235,909.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $1,601,055.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,822.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xylem Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.