Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Invests $1.09 Million in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PGNY. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Progyny in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 390.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 25.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $44,975.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 74,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,615,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,285 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $44,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 74,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,615,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $3,554,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 76,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,010.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,816 shares of company stock worth $7,735,650 in the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PGNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down from $59.00) on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Progyny from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progyny presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

PGNY stock opened at $31.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.59. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.00 and a beta of 1.51. Progyny, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.67 and a 12-month high of $47.77.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Progyny had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $214.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Progyny’s quarterly revenue was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

