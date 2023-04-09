23,651 Shares in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Bought by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.28% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 29.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 25.4% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IWC stock opened at $101.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $843.78 million, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.97. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $99.67 and a 52 week high of $128.22.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

