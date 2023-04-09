Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Has $81,000 Stock Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lessened its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,561,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,024,000 after buying an additional 1,255,376 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,677,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,932 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 68.3% in the third quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,485,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,674 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in STAG Industrial in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,867,000. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its position in STAG Industrial by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,603,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,026,000 after purchasing an additional 597,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG Industrial Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $33.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.55. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $42.49.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on STAG Industrial in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 19,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $691,128.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,882.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Virgis Colbert sold 23,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $760,848.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,480.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 19,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $691,128.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,882.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About STAG Industrial

(Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.