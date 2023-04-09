ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its holdings in ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in ShotSpotter were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTI. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ShotSpotter by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 13.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 119,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after buying an additional 13,809 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,992,000 after buying an additional 43,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,878,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 61.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ShotSpotter alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SSTI shares. Craig Hallum cut ShotSpotter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of ShotSpotter from $44.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of ShotSpotter from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

ShotSpotter Stock Performance

Shares of ShotSpotter stock opened at $25.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.21. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a one year low of $24.33 and a one year high of $39.46. The company has a market cap of $318.41 million, a PE ratio of 50.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.48.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). ShotSpotter had a negative return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $21.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ShotSpotter, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ShotSpotter news, CFO Alan R. Stewart sold 11,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $402,130.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,593 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,145.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 9,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total value of $353,078.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,170,314.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alan R. Stewart sold 11,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $402,130.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,145.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,921 shares of company stock worth $862,977. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

ShotSpotter Profile

(Get Rating)

ShotSpotter, Inc engages in providing precision-policing and security solutions. It also includes ShotSpotter, SecureCampus, and ShotSpotter SiteSecure solutions. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ShotSpotter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShotSpotter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.