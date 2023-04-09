Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,492 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,107 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.11% of SolarWinds worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in SolarWinds during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the third quarter worth about $40,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in SolarWinds by 3,591.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SolarWinds by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SWI opened at $8.32 on Friday. SolarWinds Co. has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.93.

SolarWinds ( NYSE:SWI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $187.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.96 million. SolarWinds had a negative net margin of 129.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.34%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SWI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SolarWinds from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

