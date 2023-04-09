Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 22.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 13,808 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 5,283 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 211,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,135,000 after acquiring an additional 8,923 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

NYSE:KNX opened at $54.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.15. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $64.35.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wolfe Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.78.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

