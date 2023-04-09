iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 17,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,834,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 743.4% in the 4th quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 15,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after purchasing an additional 13,679 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock opened at $411.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $404.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $392.74. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $452.62. The company has a market cap of $309.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

