Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Raises Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 936.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 3,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $380,752.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,883.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 3,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $380,752.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,883.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Aaron Cox sold 36,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.17, for a total transaction of $4,090,869.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,348.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,645 shares of company stock valued at $7,538,012. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HZNP shares. SVB Leerink cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $116.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Guggenheim cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $98.00 to $116.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $116.50 in a report on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $116.50 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.42.

HZNP opened at $108.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.75, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.13. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $57.84 and a 1-year high of $117.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The company had revenue of $942.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

