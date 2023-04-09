Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its stake in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,044 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 42,445 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in QCR were worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCRH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of QCR by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 111,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after buying an additional 20,825 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in QCR in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in QCR by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of QCR by 33.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QCR by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,231,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,702,000 after purchasing an additional 21,065 shares during the last quarter. 68.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QCR alerts:

QCR Price Performance

NASDAQ QCRH opened at $43.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.51. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.15 and a 1 year high of $62.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $728.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.94.

QCR Dividend Announcement

QCR ( NASDAQ:QCRH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. QCR had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 26.54%. The business had revenue of $86.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. QCR’s payout ratio is 4.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCRH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on QCR from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on QCR in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of QCR from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John H. Anderson sold 1,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.65, for a total transaction of $74,519.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,418.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other QCR news, CEO John H. Anderson sold 1,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.65, for a total transaction of $74,519.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,418.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Kay Bates acquired 600 shares of QCR stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.98 per share, with a total value of $27,588.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,581.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,734 shares of company stock valued at $79,106 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

QCR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment consists of the firm’s subsidiary banks, Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management, investment management and advisory services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.