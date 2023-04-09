Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Cuts Holdings in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Denny’s were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Denny’s by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,470,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,808,000 after buying an additional 680,315 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 6.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 14,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Denny’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Denny’s news, EVP Gail Sharps Myers sold 7,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $85,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,868 shares in the company, valued at $286,479.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Denny’s Stock Performance

DENN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Denny’s from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Denny’s from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. CL King increased their target price on Denny’s from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Denny’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of Denny’s stock opened at $10.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $617.23 million, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.61 and its 200 day moving average is $11.12. Denny’s Co. has a one year low of $8.46 and a one year high of $13.71.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 67.16% and a net margin of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $120.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Denny’s Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Denny’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It operates through the Denny’s and Keke’s segments. The Denny’s segment includes franchised and licensed Denny’s restaurants. The Keke’s segment refers to the other company and franchise restaurants. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

