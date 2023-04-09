Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $1.96 Million Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $2,869,102.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,437,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $129.17 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.39 and a 1 year high of $135.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.37.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 87.27%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.