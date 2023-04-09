Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 1,049 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,317 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 2.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 6.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 58,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on GBCI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Up 1.5 %

GBCI opened at $40.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.59. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.07 and a 1-year high of $59.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $253.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.03 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 31.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 48.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Glacier Bancorp news, Chairman Craig A. Langel purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.21 per share, with a total value of $201,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 86,457 shares in the company, valued at $3,476,435.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Randall M. Chesler bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.19 per share, for a total transaction of $97,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,975. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Craig A. Langel acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.21 per share, with a total value of $201,050.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 86,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,476,435.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 10,078 shares of company stock worth $398,897 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. Its portfolio segment of loans includes residential, commercial, and other commercial real estate, home equity, and other consumer. The firm also offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture, and consumer loans, and mortgage origination and loan servicing.

