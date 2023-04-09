Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $2.32 Million Position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) by 70.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,653 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 71,879 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Strategic Education by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 420,922 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,940,000 after acquiring an additional 12,646 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Strategic Education by 585.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,295 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,819 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,479 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on Strategic Education from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Strategic Education currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.33.

Strategic Education Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Strategic Education stock opened at $90.35 on Friday. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $98.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.15). Strategic Education had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $269.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Strategic Education Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.71%.

About Strategic Education

(Get Rating)

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It provides access to education through campus-based and online post-secondary education offerings, as well as through programs to develop job-ready skills. The firm operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Education Technology Services and Australia/New Zealand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.