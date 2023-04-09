Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 2,063 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,063 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in IDEX by 9.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of IDEX by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,185,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $386,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in IDEX by 4.9% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IDEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $569,000. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on IEX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on IDEX from $245.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on IDEX from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of IDEX from $273.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $227.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

IDEX Price Performance

In other IDEX news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 3,181 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.36, for a total value of $720,051.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,138,255.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $216.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $224.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.96. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $172.18 and a 1-year high of $246.23. The firm has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $810.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.75 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.