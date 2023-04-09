Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 4,893 Shares of Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 237,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,893 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Coda Octopus Group were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CODA. Touchstone Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Touchstone Capital Inc. now owns 343,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 65,859 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Coda Octopus Group by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 52,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 14,270 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Coda Octopus Group by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 7,243 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Coda Octopus Group during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Coda Octopus Group during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 17.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coda Octopus Group Stock Up 2.0 %

Coda Octopus Group stock opened at $7.61 on Friday. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $8.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.70. The stock has a market cap of $83.86 million, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.10.

Coda Octopus Group ( NASDAQ:CODA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). Coda Octopus Group had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $5.14 million for the quarter.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of Coda Octopus Group from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Coda Octopus Group Profile



Coda Octopus Group, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of subsea products. It operates through the Marine Technology Business (Products) and Marine Engineering Business (Services) segments. The Marine Technology Business segment develops solutions for subsea and underwater markets.

