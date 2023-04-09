Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,358 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 461.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 39,676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,516,000 after purchasing an additional 32,609 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Teledyne Technologies

In other news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.62, for a total value of $1,686,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,722,391.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.62, for a total value of $1,686,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,316 shares in the company, valued at $7,722,391.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.17, for a total transaction of $1,496,578.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,296,208.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,210 shares of company stock valued at $10,428,074. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TDY. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $445.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $472.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $503.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.33.

TDY stock opened at $433.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $429.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $404.63. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $325.00 and a fifty-two week high of $493.97.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.40. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.