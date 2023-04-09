Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Reduces Stake in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 437,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,074 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.88% of Radiant Logistics worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Radiant Logistics in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Radiant Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Radiant Logistics alerts:

Radiant Logistics Trading Up 4.2 %

RLGT stock opened at $6.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.42 million, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.96. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $8.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Radiant Logistics ( NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 35.35% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $283.47 million for the quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RLGT shares. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Radiant Logistics in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. TheStreet raised Radiant Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Radiant Logistics from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Radiant Logistics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Radiant Logistics, Inc is a non-asset-based global transportation and supply chain management company. The firm through its comprehensive service offering, provides domestic and international freight forwarding services, truckload services, less than truckload services, intermodal services, truck and rail brokerage services, and other value-added supply chain management services, including customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management, and warehousing to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors, and retailers using a network of independent carriers and international agents positioned strategically around the world.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Radiant Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radiant Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.