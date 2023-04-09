Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $850,000 Position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) by 54.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,647 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 91,208 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RCM. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 98,748 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,058 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 505,899 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $9,374,000 after purchasing an additional 42,314 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 185.9% during the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 72,732 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 47,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 372.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,486,243 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $27,540,000 after buying an additional 1,171,446 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RCM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on R1 RCM from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on R1 RCM from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on R1 RCM from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.85.

In other R1 RCM news, CEO Lee Rivas acquired 71,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.93 per share, with a total value of $999,714.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,714.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RCM stock opened at $14.70 on Friday. R1 RCM Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $27.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.00, a PEG ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.16 and a 200-day moving average of $13.49.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). R1 RCM had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $532.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Murray, UT.

