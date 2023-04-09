Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 1,678 Shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Computer Programs and Systems worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Computer Programs and Systems during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 3,164.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Computer Programs and Systems Price Performance

Shares of CPSI stock opened at $30.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $25.33 and a one year high of $34.47. The company has a market capitalization of $445.34 million, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.73.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $83.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.35 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 4.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

About Computer Programs and Systems

(Get Rating)

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: RCM, EHR, and Patient Engagement. The RCM segment includes TruBridge, HRG, and TruCode, and focuses on providing business management, consulting, and managed IT services along with its complete RCM solution for all care settings, regardless of their primary healthcare information solutions provider.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.