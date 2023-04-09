Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 804 Shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its position in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Establishment Labs were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 3,244.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 104.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Establishment Labs by 100.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Establishment Labs by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

Establishment Labs Stock Performance

Shares of ESTA opened at $71.00 on Friday. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.03 and a fifty-two week high of $93.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.62 and a 200 day moving average of $64.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.56, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Establishment Labs ( NASDAQ:ESTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $43.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.70 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 46.51% and a negative return on equity of 422.08%. Analysts forecast that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Establishment Labs news, Director Leslie Gillin sold 3,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $254,183.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,364.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ESTA shares. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.86.

About Establishment Labs

(Get Rating)

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It generates income from customers in Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Motiva Ergonomix, and Motiva Ergonomix2.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.