Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Increases Holdings in WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) by 248.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,808 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.26% of WalkMe worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of WalkMe in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in WalkMe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in WalkMe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in WalkMe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in WalkMe during the third quarter worth about $128,000. 61.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WKME stock opened at $10.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.47. WalkMe Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $17.95.

WalkMe ( NASDAQ:WKME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. WalkMe had a negative net margin of 37.81% and a negative return on equity of 105.46%. The company had revenue of $64.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.75 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WalkMe Ltd. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on WKME. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of WalkMe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on WalkMe from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on WalkMe from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on WalkMe from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of WalkMe in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

