Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 682,794 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,622 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Accuray were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Accuray by 258.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,837,572 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after buying an additional 1,325,049 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accuray by 131.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 24,246 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Accuray by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 459,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 193,736 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Accuray by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,749,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,651,000 after purchasing an additional 114,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Accuray by 22.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accuray Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARAY opened at $2.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $273.13 million, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 1.50. Accuray Incorporated has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Accuray ( NASDAQ:ARAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $114.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.28 million. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 23.23% and a negative net margin of 2.83%. As a group, analysts expect that Accuray Incorporated will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Accuray in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Accuray

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

