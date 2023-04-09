Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Lowers Holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 232,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,655 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 95.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 5,430.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 288.2% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Magnachip Semiconductor Price Performance

Magnachip Semiconductor Profile

NYSE MX opened at $9.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.80. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.64.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. Its products include MOSFETs; IGBTs; AC-DC/DC-DC converters; light-emitting diode (LED) drivers; regulators; power management integrated circuits (PMICs); and industrial applications such as power suppliers, e-bikes, photovoltaic inverters, LED lighting, and motor drives.

