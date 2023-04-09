14,809 Shares in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Acquired by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SiTime by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,730,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,216,000 after purchasing an additional 27,316 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SiTime by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,520,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,738,000 after buying an additional 38,543 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SiTime by 30.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 808,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,644,000 after buying an additional 187,116 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 61.2% in the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 690,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,391,000 after buying an additional 262,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 611,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,170,000 after acquiring an additional 268,063 shares in the last quarter. 74.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at SiTime

In related news, major shareholder Corp /Fi Megachips sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $34,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,700,000 shares in the company, valued at $542,850,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other SiTime news, major shareholder Corp /Fi Megachips sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $34,650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,850,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arthur D. Chadwick sold 24,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.79, for a total value of $3,262,948.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,503,614.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 352,173 shares of company stock worth $41,447,437. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SiTime Trading Up 0.8 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on SiTime from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SiTime from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, SiTime presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

SITM opened at $130.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.56 and a 200-day moving average of $107.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.31 and a beta of 1.87. SiTime Co. has a 1-year low of $73.10 and a 1-year high of $234.89.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $60.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.00 million. SiTime had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 8.20%. Equities analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

About SiTime

(Get Rating)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

