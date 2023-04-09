Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,224 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 0.5 %

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $83.88 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $67.13 and a 12-month high of $131.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total value of $558,780.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,220,046.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total transaction of $558,780.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,220,046.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total value of $343,579.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,035.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,546 shares of company stock valued at $8,461,484 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EW. Piper Sandler cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.58.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.