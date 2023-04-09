Inspire Investing LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 274.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the third quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 97.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,984 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 94.7% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 11,308 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently weighed in on NWBI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.
Insider Buying and Selling
Northwest Bancshares Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $11.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.92. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $15.35.
Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $155.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.
Northwest Bancshares Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 76.92%.
Northwest Bancshares Company Profile
Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.
