Inspire Investing LLC Grows Position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,507 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICUI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 210.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 176,728 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,771,000 after purchasing an additional 59,403 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in ICU Medical by 4.9% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 20,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 4.2% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 58,688 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 73.9% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 3,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Daniel Woolson sold 1,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $346,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,830,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 458 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $77,860.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,928 shares in the company, valued at $837,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daniel Woolson sold 1,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $346,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,830,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ICU Medical Price Performance

Shares of ICU Medical stock opened at $170.76 on Friday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.90 and a twelve month high of $233.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $170.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.14. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $578.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

ICU Medical Profile

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

