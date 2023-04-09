Inspire Investing LLC Has $237,000 Stock Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,007 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 166.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,452,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $344,676,000 after buying an additional 3,402,873 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,165,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $389,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,484 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 224.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 462,586 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,245,000 after purchasing an additional 320,184 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 1,520.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 338,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,091,000 after purchasing an additional 318,014 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 4.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,893,389 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $288,209,000 after purchasing an additional 174,545 shares during the period.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Haemonetics news, EVP Josep Llorens sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $215,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Haemonetics Trading Down 2.4 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HAE shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on Haemonetics from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Haemonetics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on Haemonetics from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.17.

NYSE HAE opened at $82.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.44. Haemonetics Co. has a twelve month low of $48.67 and a twelve month high of $91.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.34 and its 200 day moving average is $80.41.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $305.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.47 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.