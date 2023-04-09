Inspire Investing LLC Has $237,000 Position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 356.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,663,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861,642 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 125.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,959,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,368 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,845,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,807 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,403,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,971,000 after buying an additional 699,071 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 465.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 813,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,052,000 after buying an additional 669,851 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Brightstar Associates Llc acquired 1,666,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,988.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,718,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,924,252. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Brightstar Associates Llc bought 1,666,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,988.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 19,718,014 shares in the company, valued at $354,924,252. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel Lee Flynn sold 2,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total transaction of $51,039.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,695 shares in the company, valued at $928,081.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,403 shares of company stock valued at $220,665. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of DCPH stock opened at $14.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.53. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $22.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 0.68.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 133.49% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The company had revenue of $36.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.51) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jonestrading upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Guggenheim raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.22.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.