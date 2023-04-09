Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Shares Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMI. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Owens & Minor during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 307.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 630.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter.

OMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

In related news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,760.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMI opened at $14.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 53.00, a P/E/G ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.57. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.79 and a 52-week high of $44.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 0.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments. The Products and Healthcare Services segment includes medical distribution, the outsourced logistics and value-added services business, and global products, which manufacture and source medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

