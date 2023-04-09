Inspire Investing LLC Sells 144 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $3,580,000. Bank of Stockton acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 43.8% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 7,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,675,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,183,000 after purchasing an additional 109,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

AIT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 4,186 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $606,970.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 339,744 shares in the company, valued at $49,262,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 4,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $606,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,262,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 21,526 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $3,122,561.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,218 shares in the company, valued at $46,160,703.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AIT opened at $129.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.70. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $149.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.20.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.34. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business segments. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

