Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Shares Bought by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Saul Centers were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 23.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saul Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at $420,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Saul Centers by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Saul Centers by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 8,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Saul Centers

In related news, CEO B Francis Saul II bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.35 per share, for a total transaction of $363,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,501 shares in the company, valued at $3,689,561.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 51.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Saul Centers Trading Up 0.6 %

Saul Centers Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE BFS opened at $38.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. Saul Centers, Inc. has a one year low of $35.63 and a one year high of $56.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $916.71 million, a PE ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on BFS. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Saul Centers from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Saul Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Saul Centers Profile

(Get Rating)

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the following segments: Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties. The Shopping Centers segment consists of community and neighbourhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

Further Reading

