Inspire Investing LLC Boosts Stock Position in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) by 85.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,619 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC owned 0.13% of Tupperware Brands worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 116,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 94,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 43,747 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 54.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 42,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 14,902 shares during the period. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on TUP. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tupperware Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Tupperware Brands Price Performance

NYSE:TUP opened at $2.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.61. Tupperware Brands Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $21.10.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.53). Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 11.11% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $313.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile



Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

