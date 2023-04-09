Inspire Investing LLC Increases Holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 71,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 53,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 249,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $1,038,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,008,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,470,710.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of BCRX opened at $8.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 2.01. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $18.00.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $79.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.18 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. Analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BCRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.78.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.