Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Shares Bought by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,922 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $937,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Select Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Select Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $888,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Select Medical by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 72,506 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Trading Up 0.5 %

Select Medical stock opened at $27.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $30.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.38.

Select Medical Dividend Announcement

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.65%.

Insider Activity at Select Medical

In other news, CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $3,809,715.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 839,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,919,715. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Select Medical from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

