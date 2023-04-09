1,293 Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Bought by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the second quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $187.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.14 and a 200-day moving average of $167.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $133.48 and a one year high of $198.24.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at $4,464,115.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $1,166,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,885,251.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at $4,464,115.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,445 shares of company stock worth $7,606,735 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.41.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

