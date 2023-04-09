Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Sold by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,983 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 80.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 16,871 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 12.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,186,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,662,000 after purchasing an additional 127,695 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $5,907,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 3,972.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 524,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,828,000 after purchasing an additional 511,825 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essential Utilities Stock Up 0.6 %

Essential Utilities stock opened at $45.03 on Friday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $52.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.15.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $705.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Chris Franklin acquired 37,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,515,871.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,871.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.38.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

