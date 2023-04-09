4,000 Shares in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Purchased by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 229,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,095,000 after buying an additional 109,564 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 55,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 163.1% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 30.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the third quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AOS. Citigroup raised their price target on A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on A. O. Smith from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $64.60 on Friday. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $71.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.02.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $936.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 39,100 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $2,776,882.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,699.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other A. O. Smith news, Director Michael M. Larsen bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.89 per share, with a total value of $267,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,425 shares in the company, valued at $764,218.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 39,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $2,776,882.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,196 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,699.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,883 shares of company stock valued at $4,053,126 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the North America and Rest of World segments. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and tanks.

