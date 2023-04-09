Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Makes New $208,000 Investment in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 148,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,627,000 after acquiring an additional 41,940 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Ares Management by 280.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 126,543 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,661,000 after purchasing an additional 93,250 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Ares Management by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 25,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Management by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 23,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

In other news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 25,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,152,666.11. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 712,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,712,357.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 25,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,152,666.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 712,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,712,357.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 94,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $8,020,182.43. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 480,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,864,698.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,969,116 shares of company stock valued at $34,837,651 and sold 5,121,973 shares valued at $154,478,492. 47.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ares Management Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $79.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 93.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.31. Ares Management Co. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.33.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $937.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.69 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 16.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 362.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ares Management from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ares Management from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Ares Management from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.89.

About Ares Management

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.