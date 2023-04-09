Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Position Increased by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 324,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,790 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 1.4% of Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $16,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 4.3% in the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 21,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% in the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 34,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 33,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pfizer Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of research firms recently commented on PFE. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.93.

Pfizer stock opened at $41.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $234.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.66 and a 200-day moving average of $45.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $56.32.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

See Also

