99,904 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Acquired by Nordwand Advisors LLC

Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 99,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,119,000. Pfizer makes up about 0.2% of Nordwand Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, February 27th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.93.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $41.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.46. The stock has a market cap of $234.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.23 and a fifty-two week high of $56.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

