Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1,120.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,575 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 5,976 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 46,849 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 21,380 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 41,709 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total value of $153,266.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,697 shares in the company, valued at $8,814,399.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total value of $153,266.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,814,399.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cisco Systems Stock Down 1.1 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.38.

CSCO stock opened at $51.27 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $54.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $209.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.