Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Buys New Shares in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 38,357 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 10,880 shares during the last quarter. Arnhold LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the third quarter valued at $110,000. Matisse Capital bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the third quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Mathes Company Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the third quarter worth $165,000. 15.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MYN stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.86. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $11.91.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.0315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

