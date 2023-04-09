Vantage Investment Partners LLC Acquires 46,620 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,186 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,620 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 71,636 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 25,959 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 44,992 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $228,431.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,672.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $228,431.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,672.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $126,996.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,767 shares of company stock worth $618,191 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.1 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.11.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $39.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.95 and its 200 day moving average is $38.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.