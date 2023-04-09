Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.8% during the third quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 8,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 37.7% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 9,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

EFA opened at $71.94 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $73.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.99.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

